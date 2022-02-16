Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison for Salem killing

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found guilty after pleading no contest to a fatal shooting in Salem in 2020 has been sentenced to prison.

Zane Christian, also accused of a carjacking in Blacksburg, had pleaded no contest to the killing of Rico Turner in a Salem parking lot.

In Salem Circuit Court February 16, 2022, Christian was sentenced to 26 years of a possible 43, in addition to ten years probation.

He also must have no contact with his estranged wife, who was engaged to Turner.

The sentence breaks down as follows:

For the charge of 2nd degree murder: 30 years, suspended after 21 years served

For the charge of use of a firearm in commission of a felony: 3 years mandatory

For the first charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle: 5 years, suspended after 1 year served

For the second charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle: 5, years suspended after 1 year served

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood
Gregory Hopkins, Christopher Thomas, Taliaferro Williams
Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Richmond
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signeded legislation ending mask mandates in Virginia public schools.
News to Know for Feb. 17: No more school mask mandates; Fox Elementary update; Warm, breezy
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia
Superintendent Jason Kamras announced the the district's insurance company would be conducting...
RPS board discusses future of Fox elementary during budget meeting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police: 5 troopers hurt in crash during I-95 chase
RPS board discuss future of Fox elementary during budget meeting
RPS board discusses future of Fox elementary during budget meeting