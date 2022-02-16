Man injured in Richmond shooting
Feb. 16, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover following a shooting in Richmond.
Officers were called on Wednesday around 1:22 p.m. to the 2600 block of Decatur Street.
At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
