Man injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover following a shooting in Richmond.

Officers were called on Wednesday around 1:22 p.m. to the 2600 block of Decatur Street.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.