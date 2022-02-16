Healthcare Pros
Governor Youngkin expected to sign bill ending school mask mandates today

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin greets supporters at a reception Friday Jan. 14, 2022, in...
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin greets supporters at a reception Friday Jan. 14, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin will be sworn in as Virginia's 74th Governor Saturday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Emily Harrison
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An opt-out for masking in schools could become state law by 3 p.m. Wednesday when Governor Youngkin is expected to sign the revised version of SB739.

The bill gives the choice to parents as to whether or not their child wears a mask while on school property and prevents school boards from enforcing mask mandates. It was previously passed by both the Senate and the House of Delegates, but was revised later by Youngkin for an emergency clause.

In the clause, it would allow the bill to be enacted immediately instead of waiting until July. The governor has said he will allow a grace period for school districts to gather themselves and prepare for the change until March 1 when all school districts will be expected to follow the new guidelines.

The revised version of the bill has been passed by the Senate and awaits the House of Delegates and the approval of the Governor, where both are expected to pass it.

