LIVE: Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is signing Senate Bill 739 into state law to end school mask mandates.

The measure, sponsored by Republican Henrico State Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, empowers parents to make decisions about masking wearing inside schools and not local school boards.

Earlier in the day, the Virginia House of Delegates approved the bill, on a party-line vote, after the governor added some amendments. The Virginia Senate approved it late Tuesday.

BREAKING: Virginia House of Delegates votes 52 - 48 to make masks optional inside schools with @GovernorVA amendments for it to take effect March 1. Governor expected to sign at 3 pm today. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/C96kpTvUj5 — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) February 16, 2022

The Republican governor also added a provision giving school districts until March 1 to develop a plan to comply with the law.

“These amendments don’t make this bill better. They make it worse. They make it more difficult to comply with,” said State Del. Marcus Simon, (D) Fairfax. House democrats tried several procedural moves today to tank the legislation but failed. They contend it’s too soon to lift mask mandates inside schools and the law could make it harder to deal with potential future COVID-19 outbreaks.

“This has been a rush to give the governor a much-needed political win. This is bad policy. Poorly executed in violation of the Constitution of Virginia,” said Del. Simon.

Richmond Public Schools has had a 100 percent mask mandate. Superintendent Jason Kamras says the division will follow the new law.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.