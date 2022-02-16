Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond

Kassceen Weaver
Kassceen Weaver(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The father charged in the death of his son, who was found in a freezer, is out on bond.

Kassceen Weaver is now charged with felony murder, felony child neglect and aggravated malicious wounding in the death of his 5-year-old son.

The boy’s body was found in a freezer at the home on Lookout Point Circle in June 2021.

Investigators say the body had been in the freezer for nearly two years.

According to court records, Weaver has been released on bond and has a pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 24.

According to Weaver’s attorney, he will have a GPS monitoring system and not be allowed contact with his wife or son, except through attorneys/

Weaver’s wife, Dina, is also charged in connection to the case.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Johnnie Brunner
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Richmond man
Love was in the air at a Richmond grocery store after a couple got engaged there last week.
Lidl Love: Couple gets engaged at Richmond grocery store
Officers say the man is expected to recover
Henrico man hospitalized after being shot in hip
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or...
Man fighting for life following Tuesday afternoon shooting

Latest News

Victoria Guthrie
Deputies: Child found in backseat of car after woman charged with DUI
The project is expected to be done by summer 2023.
Portion of South Crater Rd. in Petersburg to close until November
Richmond Police vehicle
Man injured in Richmond shooting
Virginia Senate votes to allow recreational marijuana sales in September
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia March 1