Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The father charged in the death of his son, who was found in a freezer, is out on bond.

Kassceen Weaver is now charged with felony murder, felony child neglect and aggravated malicious wounding in the death of his 5-year-old son.

The boy’s body was found in a freezer at the home on Lookout Point Circle in June 2021.

Investigators say the body had been in the freezer for nearly two years.

According to court records, Weaver has been released on bond and has a pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 24.

According to Weaver’s attorney, he will have a GPS monitoring system and not be allowed contact with his wife or son, except through attorneys/

Weaver’s wife, Dina, is also charged in connection to the case.

