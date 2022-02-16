Deputies search for man last heard from on Christmas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who last had contact with his family on Christmas Day.
Christopher Okocha-Montalvo was reported missing on Feb. 15 after family last heard from him on Christmas.
Deputies said the 33-year-old is not considered endangered at this time, but his family is concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-967-1234.
