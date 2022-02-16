Deputies search for man last heard from on Christmas

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who last had contact with his family on Christmas Day.

Christopher Okocha-Montalvo was reported missing on Feb. 15 after family last heard from him on Christmas.

Deputies said the 33-year-old is not considered endangered at this time, but his family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-967-1234.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.