Deputies: Child found in backseat of car after woman charged with DUI

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is charged with DUI and child neglect after deputies say they found her passed out in a convenience store parking lot.

On Feb. 15, a deputy was called around 9:37 p.m. to the Valero along Cambridge Street.

An employee said that a woman was unresponsive behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the parking lot.

The deputy found the car door locked, but after banging for a few minutes, the driver woke up.

“When asked to lower the window, she adjusted the radio controls and appeared confused,” a release said.

The woman was identified as Victoria Guthrie, 37, of Spotsylvania. Officials said there was also a 2-year-old in a car seat in the backseat.

Deputies said Guthrie “e had glassy eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath.” An open alcohol container was also found, deputies said.

A field sobriety test was given and Guthrie was arrested.

The child was given to her father and d Child Protective Services was notified of the incident.

Guthrie is charged with h DUI, child neglect and drinking while driving.

