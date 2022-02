RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City officials in Richmond have made a new discovery at one of the Confederate monuments on Wednesday.

🚨IN #RICHMOND: City officials confirm a box was found under the Jefferson Davis monument. Officials can’t comment on whether or not this is a time capsule. @NBC12 📸: NBC12 Viewer pic.twitter.com/POn7ExLtwt — Desiree Montilla NBC12 (@desmontilla) February 16, 2022

It has been confirmed that a box was found under the Jefferson Davis monument.

However, officials can’t confirm if this is a time capsule.

