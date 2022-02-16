Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Mental Health Support Services to host job fair next month

The job fair is March 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Central Library
The job fair is March 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Central Library
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s Mental Health Support Services Department will host a job fair and hiring event next month.

The event will take place on March 9 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Central Library located on 7501 Lucy Corr Boulevard.

Walk-ins will be available between 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., but other applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair.

The department says they are looking to fill a number of full-time positions including crisis clinicians and residential aides. Part-time positions including van drivers, LPNs, employment assistants, residential aides among others are also open.

Multiple shifts and work locations are available for positions in several programs.

Chesterfield offers competitive pay including a complete benefits package (health insurance, retirement plan, career development) with career progress and potential pay increases as well as holidays and Paid Time Off (PTO).

To learn more, click here.

