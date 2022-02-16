Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Bridgewater College shooting suspect expected in court Wednesday

The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of capital murder, one count of first degree murder, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a Virginia State Police news release.(Source: Rockingham County Jail via CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland man accused of killing two Bridgewater Police Officers is expected in court on Wednesday.

Alex Campbell is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson two weeks ago.

His appearance Wednesday is for a status hearing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
There's no word on when I-95 North will reopen
I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response
On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends...
Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks

Latest News

It now heads to the House for consideration.
Bill requiring rape kits to be stored for 10 years passes Senate, heads to House
On Wednesday, the Office of Children and Families said grant applications will open as part of...
Grant applications will soon open to expand access to childcare in Richmond
Peter Vlaming's attorney will fight his client's dismissal amidst a transgender controversy at...
Va. Supreme Court hears arguments in former West Point teacher pronoun case
Virtual learning kits and meals were given out to families on Tuesday.
Fox Elementary families prepare for virtual learning on Wednesday