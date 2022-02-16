Bridgewater College shooting suspect expected in court Wednesday
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland man accused of killing two Bridgewater Police Officers is expected in court on Wednesday.
Alex Campbell is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson two weeks ago.
His appearance Wednesday is for a status hearing.
