Bridgewater College shooting suspect expected in court Wednesday

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland man accused of killing two Bridgewater Police Officers is expected in court on Wednesday.

Alex Campbell is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson two weeks ago.

His appearance Wednesday is for a status hearing.

