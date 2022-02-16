Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Boy reunited with special teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport

The stuffed animal became stuck at the airport after 5-year-old Ezekiel tossed it into the...
The stuffed animal became stuck at the airport after 5-year-old Ezekiel tossed it into the rafters while his family was flying from Milwaukee to Texas over Thanksgiving.(WISN via CNN Newsource)
By Nick Viviani and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WMTV/Gray News) – A boy from Texas was reunited with his long-lost teddy bear in Wisconsin.

“He’s had this bear since day one and slept with it every night. It has a lot of sentimental value to him,” his dad, David Burnett, recounted. “When we got back home he literally cried the whole flight and was still upset. So, it’s really special to him.”

This particular teddy bear is extra special because it is given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.

The stuffed animal became stuck at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport after 5-year-old Ezekiel tossed it into the rafters while his family was flying from Milwaukee to Texas over Thanksgiving, according to WMTV.

The airport explained that his family had to board just minutes after, leaving Ezekiel “devastated” to be without his beloved bear.

Someone found the teddy bear in January and returned it to the airport’s information desk.

The airport used social media to try to track down the owner. The post of the stuffed bear went viral on Facebook, being seen by 4 million people and shared over 12,000 times.

Two days later, word reached the family and the airport posted an update that read:

“Exciting update! We have located the owner! We couldn’t have done this without each of you and all the media who helped to spread the word!”

Southwest Airlines flew them from Dallas to Wisconsin to get Ezekiel’s teddy so he could bring it back home.

“We’re very honored to be a part of this special moment,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “Small moments like this, along with the bigger ones, are why we support our hometown airport.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Johnnie Brunner
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Richmond man
Love was in the air at a Richmond grocery store after a couple got engaged there last week.
Lidl Love: Couple gets engaged at Richmond grocery store
Officers say the man is expected to recover
Henrico man hospitalized after being shot in hip
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or...
Man fighting for life following Tuesday afternoon shooting

Latest News

Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin greets supporters at a reception Friday Jan. 14, 2022, in...
LIVE: Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia
Governor to sign bill into law making masking optional in Virginia schools March 1
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs