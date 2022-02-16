Bill requiring rape kits to be stored for 10 years passes Senate, heads to House

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bill that requires rape kits to be stored for 10 years passed with unanimous support in the Virginia Senate.

If the victim were a minor, the kit would need to be stored for ten years after that person turns 18.

The bill also implements a tracking system so victims can monitor the evidence themselves.

It now heads to the House for consideration.

