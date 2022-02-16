Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Bill requiring rape kits to be stored for 10 years passes Senate, heads to House

It now heads to the House for consideration.
It now heads to the House for consideration.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bill that requires rape kits to be stored for 10 years passed with unanimous support in the Virginia Senate.

If the victim were a minor, the kit would need to be stored for ten years after that person turns 18.

The bill also implements a tracking system so victims can monitor the evidence themselves.

It now heads to the House for consideration.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
There's no word on when I-95 North will reopen
I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response
On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends...
Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks

Latest News

The Virginia Senate has passed marijuana legislation that calls for legal sales later this year.
Virginia Senate passes bill that would allow recreational marijuana sales in September
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Youngkin looks to root out critical race theory in Virginia
Virginia State Capitol.
Lawmakers want to increase access to virtual services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities
FILE (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Virginia governor seeks March 1 end to school mask mandates