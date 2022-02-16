Benefits of buying used cars

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Buying a car right now isn’t easy. According to iSeeCars.com used car prices increased more than 27 percent.

More than 1.9 million used cars were sold in November.

Supply-chain issues have inflated the cost of both new and used cars. In general, our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet still say, buying a used car can save you a ton of money over your driving lifetime.

According to JD Power, a well-maintained car can last 200,000 miles without major issues.

This means you can get roughly 13 years of service out of your car - if you drive it 15,000 miles a year.

Paying cash for a car is ultimately the best move, but we all know that’s not always possible. Having as much money as you can for a down payment is helpful. If you need to borrow, try to limit the term of your loan to a maximum of five years.

Experts say you don’t want to pay way more than the car is worth because of interest from a loan payment.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.