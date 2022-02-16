Healthcare Pros
After nominee standoff, Youngkin is poised to appoint a majority on the Virginia Board of Education

The Virginia Department of Education offices are in the James Monroe Building in Richmond
The Virginia Department of Education offices are in the James Monroe Building in Richmond(Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury)
By Kate Masters
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A standoff over gubernatorial appointments will allow Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to appoint a majority of members on the state’s Board of Education far sooner than expected.

After Senate Democrats refused to confirm Andrew Wheeler, Youngkin’s controversial cabinet pick for secretary of natural and historic resources, the Republican-led House of Delegates initially refused to take up a resolution confirming more than a thousand appointments made by former Gov. Ralph Northam to various state boards and commissions.

The deadlock ended after House Republicans approved the vast majority of Northam’s nominations, ultimately voting down 11 picks.

Three of those blocked appointees included interim members of the Virginia Board of Education, who had spent months — and, in one case, years — serving while waiting on the General Assembly to officially confirm their nomination. One, Anthony Swann, was appointed in early 2021 after being named Virginia’s Teacher of the Year.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter declined to comment on whether the governor had specifically asked House Republicans to block Northam’s Board of Education nominees. But the move will allow Youngkin to appoint a majority on the nine-member board more than a year sooner than anticipated. The governor plans to name three new appointees “as quickly as possible,” the administration said, and two additional members — also appointed by Northam —  will see their terms expire in June.

“It was just a matter of Glenn Youngkin getting his picks,” said House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott. “That way, he can appoint most members and move forward with his priorities.”

Many of the governor’s core policy issues have been stymied by Senate Democrats, including his push for more charter schools, an attempted legislative ban on ‘divisive concepts’, and legislation that would prohibit transgender student-athletes from participating on the team that aligns with their gender identity. But a board majority could allow him to circumvent the legislature to some extent, with potentially major implications for Virginia’s education policy.

It’s the Board of Education that has final say over the state’s Standards of Learning, the minimum expectations for what students are expected to learn in every subject at every grade level. Members can also independently initiate and consider changes to those standards, including a recent effort to rethink math education in Virginia.

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

