15 developers interested in Diamond District redevelopment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond received 15 submissions from developers interested in the Diamond District redevelopment project.

The Diamond District covers about 67 acres at the crossroads of Interstates 64 and 95. The project has a number of goals. They include a new baseball stadium by 2025 and demolishing the Arthur Ashe Center. The city also wants a hotel in the area as well as residential, retail, and office space, among others.

The deadline for submissions ended on Feb. 15.

An evaluation panel will take a look at all the submissions and announce a shortlist in March.

The following developers submitted plans:

4Most Sport Group

Acquest Realty Advisors, Inc.

Diamond District Gateway Partners

Diamond Legacy Partnership

Edgemoor-Gotham Ballpark Partners

Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners

MAG Partners

Metropolitan Virginia VIII, LLC

Richmond Community Development Partners

Rising Tide RVA, LLC

RVA Diamond Partners

Turnbridge Equities

Urban Atlantic

Vision300 Partners, LLC

Weller Development Company and LMXD

