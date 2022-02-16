Healthcare Pros
15 developers interested in Diamond District redevelopment

The City of Richmond has launched a new website as it looks to have the Diamond site redeveloped.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond received 15 submissions from developers interested in the Diamond District redevelopment project.

The Diamond District covers about 67 acres at the crossroads of Interstates 64 and 95. The project has a number of goals. They include a new baseball stadium by 2025 and demolishing the Arthur Ashe Center. The city also wants a hotel in the area as well as residential, retail, and office space, among others.

The deadline for submissions ended on Feb. 15.

An evaluation panel will take a look at all the submissions and announce a shortlist in March.

The following developers submitted plans:

  • 4Most Sport Group
  • Acquest Realty Advisors, Inc.
  • Diamond District Gateway Partners
  • Diamond Legacy Partnership
  • Edgemoor-Gotham Ballpark Partners
  • Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners
  • MAG Partners
  • Metropolitan Virginia VIII, LLC
  • Richmond Community Development Partners
  • Rising Tide RVA, LLC
  • RVA Diamond Partners
  • Turnbridge Equities
  • Urban Atlantic
  • Vision300 Partners, LLC
  • Weller Development Company and LMXD

