Youngkin administration seeks applications for Commission to Prevent Human Trafficking and Survivor Support

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that his administration has opened applications for individuals seeking to participate in the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support.

According to the governor’s office, the commission was created to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance prevention education in the Commonwealth.

Gov. Youngkin spoke about this effort.

“My administration is committed to ending the scourge of human trafficking in Virginia, which is why I signed Executive Order Number Seven to establish this Commission on my first day in office. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations from the Commission as we work to make Virginia safer,” Youngkin said.

