Virginia’s COVID-19 case rates are plummeting. But experts still can’t predict what’s next.

As Virginia lawmakers debated a bill that would effectively end mask mandates in schools — legislation that Gov. Glenn Youngkin could sign and implement by the end of the week— even some Democrats seemed indifferent to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am convinced that if we defeat this legislation, we will be back here next year having this debate all over again on the latest variant,” said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who first amended the bill to conform with Youngkin’s executive order making masks optional for students. “The zeta variant, whatever you want to call it — this argument will never go away.”

Virginia isn’t the only state where pandemic fatigue is shaping politics. Within the last week, liberal governors in New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Oregon and Delaware have all announced plans to end statewide requirements for masking in schools. New York is dropping a mask or vaccination requirement for indoor businesses, and California is set to end its universal mandate within the next few weeks.

When it comes to masking in schools, Virginia is going a step farther than its counterparts in New Jersey and Oregon, where local divisions will be able to make their own decisions on universal masking policies. But frustration with COVID-19 — and a growing push to go back to life as normal — is increasingly becoming a bipartisan issue.

“I can tell you that we’re now three years into this and I’m not certain that we see any light at the end of the tunnel on COVID,” said Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, during a floor debate on the bill. “It will mutate. It will be around.”

What exactly the future holds for the pandemic, though, is still unclear. Much of the optimism in Virginia has centered on case numbers, which have been falling precipitously over the past month, dropping from an average of 18,782 new cases a day in mid-January to 3,783 as of Tuesday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. COVID-19 hospitalizations have also declined to pre-surge levels, with just under 1,700 admissions reported across the state.

