Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia using wastewater testing at community and building levels

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is no longer using the sewer to help it track COVID-19 outbreaks. It says it paused its wastewater testing late last year.

Now, the commonwealth is using this practice to stay one step ahead of outbreaks across Virginia. It is testing at both a building and community level to stop asymptomatic outbreaks before they spread.

“UVA has been doing wastewater testing, not so much at a community level to understand public health transmission but more as an approach for pooled-surveillance testing on a group of people that live in a building,” Doctor Amy Mathers with UVA Health said.

This acts as an early warning system that there may be asymptomatic transmission in a building. The Virginia Department of Health is also doing this testing but across multiple areas.

“We started back in September 2021, and we are taking a weekly sample from these 25 wastewater treatment plant across the state,” Doctor Rekha Singh with VDH said.

“They’ve picked different communities around the state to really look at wastewater as a way to monitor at sort of the community level, taking a wastewater treatment plant getting water from that facility, and then looking at if they can find early warning to signal that can then be used to inform public health policy,” Dr. Mathers said.

This helps preserve testing resources.

“Pooled testing or wastewater surveillance testing can act as that early-warning system instead of testing everybody every other day with individualized testing,” Dr. Mathers said.

However there are some drawbacks: “If there’s a high rate of positivity in the pool, all you know is there’s people that have COVID-19 in this building, and you have to go and individually test every one of them at that point to find out who it is and separate out the population,” Dr. Mathers said.

“Not every community is on the wastewater treatment plant, they are served by on site septic systems, so we will not be able to monitor those folks who are not on the wastewater treatment plant,” Dr. Singh said.

Dr. Mathers says another benefit to wastewater testing is that it can help keep track of new emerging variants.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
There's no word on when I-95 North will reopen
I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response
On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends...
Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks

Latest News

The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
Bridgewater College shooting suspect expected in court Wednesday
It now heads to the House for consideration.
Bill requiring rape kits to be stored for 10 years passes Senate, heads to House
On Wednesday, the Office of Children and Families said grant applications will open as part of...
Grant applications will soon open to expand access to childcare in Richmond
Peter Vlaming's attorney will fight his client's dismissal amidst a transgender controversy at...
Va. Supreme Court hears arguments in former West Point teacher pronoun case
Virtual learning kits and meals were given out to families on Tuesday.
Fox Elementary families prepare for virtual learning on Wednesday