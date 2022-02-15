Virginia Senate passes bill that would allow recreational marijuana sales in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate has passed marijuana legislation that calls for legal sales later this year.

Current law authorized legal sales beginning in 2024. The measure that passed Tuesday would allow pharmaceutical processors to begin retail sales during a transitional period starting on Sept. 15.

The 400-page bill drew objections from some lawmakers who said they hadn’t had an opportunity to read it.

Lawmakers were facing a midnight deadline for each chamber to complete action on its bills.

