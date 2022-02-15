Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia Senate passes bill that would allow recreational marijuana sales in September

The Virginia Senate has passed marijuana legislation that calls for legal sales later this year.
The Virginia Senate has passed marijuana legislation that calls for legal sales later this year.(Source: CNN/file (custom credit) | Source: CNN/file)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate has passed marijuana legislation that calls for legal sales later this year.

Current law authorized legal sales beginning in 2024. The measure that passed Tuesday would allow pharmaceutical processors to begin retail sales during a transitional period starting on Sept. 15.

The 400-page bill drew objections from some lawmakers who said they hadn’t had an opportunity to read it.

Lawmakers were facing a midnight deadline for each chamber to complete action on its bills.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There's no word on when I-95 North will reopen
I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes
Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response
On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends...
Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin
The crash happened Sunday evening on the 6000 block of Hopkins Road intersecting with Little...
Multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield leaves driver in the hospital with life threatening injuries

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Youngkin looks to root out critical race theory in Virginia
Virginia State Capitol.
Lawmakers want to increase access to virtual services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities
FILE (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Virginia governor seeks March 1 end to school mask mandates
Monday evening, Governor Glenn Youngkin members of the William Fox Elementary School community...
Gov. Youngkin promises support for damaged Fox Elementary, aging schools