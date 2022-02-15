Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Cold start to a sunny and chilly day

BIG Warmup Wednesday and Thursday before rain Thursday night
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly Tuesday with another warming trend for the next couple days. Rain is likely late Thursday night into Friday Morning

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 60

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and very warm. A few showers arrive in the evening. Rain likely overnight, could be heavy at times. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%, Near 90% Overnight)

Friday: Early Morning rain showers then turning partly sunny. Morning/midday high near 60, dropping into the 40s in the afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

