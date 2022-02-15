Richmond School Board looking at dozen of potential temporary locations for Fox Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at William Fox Elementary will return to class virtually on Wednesday. Still, the Richmond School Board says its top priority is finding temporary space for those students, but the process could take weeks.

School board member Jonathan Young said that the list of locations has grown to more than a dozen properties after different community organizations have stepped up and offered to house classrooms.

Those spaces include churches, school properties and other vacant Richmond Public School spaces.

Young says he has had preliminary conversations with St. Gertrude High School because of the proximity it is to Fox Elementary, but right now, the board is identifying the trade-off of each location.

“One, yes, get those kids and teachers into a new space as soon as possible. Two, preferably in close proximity to Fox, and then three, to prayerfully keep that school together as a whole before and as we rebuild on the Fox site,” Young said.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said that Clark Springs Elementary School is at the top of that list because the school division already owns the building. Young says when looking at locations, they’re also taking into account accommodations and repairs that may need to be made for students.

Monday afternoon, teachers at Fox Elementary met at nearby Cary Elementary to discuss and learn how to heal after this tragic event.

“It came alive with kids, teachers and laughter,” David Dejnozka, a teacher at Fox Elementary, said. “So, it was a really old building, but it was kept alive by all of us.”

Classes were canceled on Monday for students, but teachers came ready to learn how to prepare better and be there for students during this difficult time.

“How we share our grief with them; how we let them express themselves because everybody’s loss is different,” Cindy Dejnozka, said.

David and Cindy met at Fox as teachers almost 20 years ago, later got married, and their kids go to Fox Elementary.

While the condition of the building is still unknown, both Kamras and Young have said they plan to rebuild at the current site of Fox Elementary.

“We’re hoping when it’s renovated or when it’s rebuilt that whoever does it can keep Fox like it was and bring up the 111-year-old building as much as they can,” Dejnozka said.

