‘Reclamation:’ Author shares journey of uncovering family history at Monticello

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond author is sharing the decades long journey of uncovering her family’s history through a new book. Gayle Jessup White wrote, Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson, and a Descendant’s Search for Her Family’s Lasting Legacy. She is hoping to inspire others to trace their roots.

“This is part detective story, this took me 40 plus years to uncover this history, so what does that tell us, I never gave up, just like our ancestors,” explained Jessup White.

Growing up she heard stories of a possible connection to Monticello, the oral history was passed down from a great aunt. Jessup White was also given a leather bound bible from the 19th century that is believed to be from Thomas Jefferson’s great great grandson who turned out to be her great grandfather.

It wasn’t until 2015, that the family trees were officially confirmed. Jessup White worked with a mentor, historian Cinder Stanton, spending countless hours tracing her lineage, before learning the connection.

“It It was a hallelujah, amen, I am a Heming’s moment,” she explained. “The connection to Jefferson is on my dad’s side. I am the five times great granddaughter of Thomas Jefferson and his wife Martha. I am the 4 times great niece of Sally Hemings, her brother Peter is my three times great grandfather, the tie to Thomas Jefferson and Martha Jefferson comes from one of their great great grandsons who had a relationship with my great grandmother whose name is Rachel.”

Jessup White learned she is also related to the Hubbard family, primarily enslaved at Jefferson’s former retreat, Polar Forest Plantation in Bedford County.

“I admire the Hubbard’s for their tenacity, their strength, their determination and their longing to be free and pursuing that to the best of their abilities,” she said.

Tracing her family tree has given Jessup White a new pride for her heritage and the sacrifice of those who came before her.

“I am a proud Black woman. If I could sit with my ancestors I would say thank you, it is because of them that I am who I am. It is not a cliché to say we stand on their shoulders because we do. They gave us the foundation to accomplish anything, to be who we are. So [I say] thank you, I talk to the ancestors all the time. I don’t think I would have been able to do this work had it not been for their inspiration, in fact I know I would not be able to do this without them,”

In 2016, Jessup White became a Community Engagement Officer at Monticello, feeling a connection to the place where her family was once enslaved, and where some negotiated their freedom, including Sally Heming’s

Sally Hemings has been presented historically as one dimensional, as an appendage of Thomas Jefferson, she was not, she was an individual woman, who was really smart,” said Jessup White.

The first kitchen on the property is a sacred space.

“In that kitchen, James Hemings, who was another brother who traveled with Jefferson to France, came back and negotiated his freedom with Jefferson. There was a caveat, he would have to teach someone else the art of French cookery if he were to be freed. That person was Peter Hemings, my three times great grandfather, Jessup White explained. “I get really emotional with this story because the two of them were in that kitchen, loving each other so much, that one was willing to sacrifice to learn a skill, so the other could remain free.”

She hopes uncovering this history will ensure an important narrative is included.

“I encourage my Black brothers and sisters to reclaim this space, this is our country as well as anyone else we need to fight for this narrative to be included--when we speak of Black history we are speaking of American history, it is part of my mission my goal and my calling to have these conversations.”

Jessup White hopes other people will read Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson, and a Descendant’s Search for Her Family’s Lasting Legacy, and be inspired to learn their history and share it proudly.

“Listen to your elders, ask questions--share who we are,” she explained. “Then listen to our elders and write it down, write it down, write it down, it is only through oral history that I know our history.”

