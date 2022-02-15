Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Proposed license plate honoring crusading African American paper clears Senate

Legislation creating a license plate to honor the Richmond Planet, an early African American...
Legislation creating a license plate to honor the Richmond Planet, an early African American newspaper, is making its way through the General Assembly(Virginia Mercury)
By Jackie Llanos Hernandez
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new license plate could be added this summer to the more than 250 options Virginians can choose from if the House of Delegates passes and the governor signs a bill to introduce the design commemorating a newspaper founded by emancipated men.

The bill to create a license plate in honor of the Richmond Planet passed the Senate unanimously last week. Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, introduced the bill on Jan. 21 with Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, as a cosponsor. However, the effort to increase awareness of the history of the pioneering Black newspaper started last year when Tappahannock native Reginald Carter started gathering the 450 preorders needed to kickstart the process before the General Assembly’s session began.

“It was definitely a sigh of relief,” Carter said of his reaction to the bill passing the Senate. “You know, sad that we’re not done, but this is a major step in the process that has been achieved.”

The Richmond Planet caught Carter’s attention while he conducted research with a Tappahannock genealogy society to tell the story of a lynching that took place in the area on March 23, 1896. That’s when he encountered articles by John Mitchell Jr., the editor, and publisher of the newspaper who had been born into slavery and became an advocate for civil rights in Richmond and elsewhere in Virginia.

Carter said he wanted an eye-catching avenue to encourage people to look into Mitchell and the newspaper’s influence in Virginia.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's no word on when I-95 North will reopen
I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes
Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response
On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends...
Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin
The crash happened Sunday evening on the 6000 block of Hopkins Road intersecting with Little...
Multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield leaves driver in the hospital with life threatening injuries

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212
Investigation underway after Petersburg man suffers from multiple gunshot wounds
The Red Cross is on standby waiting to help
One person injured, three displaced in Richmond house fire
Officers say the man is expected to recover
Henrico man hospitalized after being shot in hip
Gov. Youngkin promises support for damaged Fox Elementary, aging schools
News to Know for Feb. 15: Gov. Youngkin tours Fox Elementary; Mask mandate ban; Sunny, chilly