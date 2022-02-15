Healthcare Pros
Police search for 2 people accused of shooting into buildings

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - Crewe police are searching for two people accused of shooting into occupied buildings.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 14 just before 4:30 p.m. along Guy Avenue.

Officials said several rounds were fired from a vehicle at two buildings with people inside.

Officers are trying to identify two men inside the suspected vehicle. They were last seen on Tyler Street heading north out of town.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Morgan via the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office at (434) 645-9044 or 911.

