People Inc. offers free virtual tax prep

(WDAM)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - People Incorporated is offering free income tax preparation to individuals who make $58,000 a year or less now through April 15. This year, People Inc. is preparing taxes virtually by Zoom.

“Filing taxes can be an intimidating process,” said Garrett Jackson, People Inc. volunteer coordinator. “Our trained volunteers make it easy for clients to file their taxes correctly and receive the maximum refund possible.”

People Inc. offers free tax preparation to qualified clients in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County, and Warren County. Call the People Inc. tax prep hotline at 276-619-2235 or email volunteer@peopleinc.net for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Free tax preparation is provided through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program with IRS-certified trained volunteers. Community members interested in volunteering can also email volunteer@peopleinc.net for more information.

