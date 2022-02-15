Healthcare Pros
Parents, teachers push back against Essex school board policies

Several parents in Essex County signed their children out of school early and will keep them at...
Several parents in Essex County signed their children out of school early and will keep them at home on Thursday to protest the school board's vote to end COVID mitigation protocols in the division.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX Co., Va. (WWBT) - Parents and teachers pushed back against the Essex County School Board when it comes to policies regarding COVID mitigation.

Countless people took the podium to address the board Monday evening, some urging the school board to reconsider their decision to loosen up COVID regulations in schools.

A few weeks, Essex County Public Schools students were dismissed from their classes early after dozens of teachers called out of work.

Fifty-two staff members called out as part of a “sick out” in response to the school board’s vote to end mandatory masking and all other COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

Also, 113 students were signed out of school by parents to stand in solitary with teachers and staff.

However, mask mandates in Virginia are likely to soon be a thing of the past after a bill that would ban the mandates passed the House on Monday. The bill now sits on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk for review.

