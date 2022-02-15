Healthcare Pros
One person injured, three displaced in Richmond house fire

The Red Cross is on standby waiting to help
The Red Cross is on standby waiting to help(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after flames sparked inside a Richmond home.

Crews found fire coming out of the side and back of the home on West 27th Street.

One person injured, three displaced in Richmond house fire
One person injured, three displaced in Richmond house fire(Richmond Fire Department)

Along with the injured person, three people will now have to find another place to stay.

The Red Cross is standing by to help.

Richmond Fire says no firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze.

