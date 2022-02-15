RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after flames sparked inside a Richmond home.

Crews found fire coming out of the side and back of the home on West 27th Street.

One person injured, three displaced in Richmond house fire (Richmond Fire Department)

Along with the injured person, three people will now have to find another place to stay.

The Red Cross is standing by to help.

Richmond Fire says no firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze.

