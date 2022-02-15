News to Know for Feb. 15: Gov. Youngkin tours Fox Elementary; Mask mandate ban; Sunny, chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Fox Elementary School community is still grappling with the loss of their beloved school. Yesterday Gov. Glenn Youngkin toured the school while also adding a message of support for those directly impacted. Let’s dive into that and our other top headlines!

Gov. Youngkin Promises Support

Monday evening Governor Glenn Youngkin offered his support in front of a charred and empty Willam Fox Elementary in the form of a valentine.

He was joined by RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras and Mayor Levar Stoney, both asking for direct support for Fox and other aging schools in the district.

“We can’t do it by ourselves and I know this has been on your list of priorities not just here, but across the commonwealth,” Stoney told Youngkin. “This school was 110 years old; that’s pretty old, and there’s a number of schools just like this.”

Governor Youngkin says his administration will deliver, but he didn’t offer specifics only saying that his investments in education would help.

“This is a big challenge, and so it’s going to require us coming together with lots of folks. The resources that the city will have, and I know the General Assembly is going to be reviewing things,” Youngkin said. “We’re working through what I believe is the largest education bill in the history of Virginia that will get passed to my desk, and that will include all kinds of aspects as far as raising teacher pay and funding specific programs.”

Parents say they don’t want Fox going anywhere.

What About Temporary Locations?

Messages of love and memories continued to be written in chalk across the street from William Fox Elementary School on Sunday as many families visited the school.

Students at William Fox Elementary will return to class virtually on Wednesday. Still, the Richmond School Board says its top priority is finding temporary space for those students, but the process could take weeks.

School board member Jonathan Young said that the list of locations has grown to more than a dozen properties after different community organizations have stepped up and offered to house classrooms.

Those spaces include churches, school properties, and other vacant Richmond Public School spaces.

Young says he has had preliminary conversations with St. Gertrude High School because of the proximity it is to Fox Elementary, but right now, the board is identifying the trade-off of each location.

“One, yes, get those kids and teachers into a new space as soon as possible. Two, preferably in close proximity to Fox, and then three, to prayerfully keep that school together as a whole before and as we rebuild on the Fox site,” Young said.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said that Clark Springs Elementary School is at the top of that list because the school division already owns the building. Young says when looking at locations, they’re also taking into account accommodations and repairs that may need to be made for students.

Showing Love To A Beloved School

Dozens of Fox families, students, and teachers lined their burned school building adding notes of love in what has become Valentine’s Day tradition.

Every year, students are asked to write down on paper hearts what they love most about the city of Richmond and their community. This year was no different and art teacher, Julie Crowder, took all of their messages and put them in her car Friday afternoon hours before a fire would devastate the building.

“It’s almost spooky, we do this every year and it has a big significance to the school,” said Crowder. “The fact that all of these survived when so many things inside did not, really makes it all the more special.”

The fence is now covered in these messages, parents, and children taking well over an hour to hang them all up. Former students stood outside in the cold swapping stories of their time at Fox Elementary, and families hugged one another as they grapple with the devastation of their beloved school.

Mask Mandates Could Be a Thing of the Past

A bill to end mask mandates in Virginia schools is headed to the governor, who has said he will add a clause to make it effective immediately.

Yesterday, a bill that would ban the mandates passed the house - that bill now sits on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk for review.

“I am pleased that there is widespread and bipartisan support in Virginia for a parental opt-out of mask mandates in schools. Today, the General Assembly took a significant step for parents and children. After passing both chambers of the General Assembly, SB 739 will give parents a choice regarding their child’s health, education, upbringing, and care,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin is expected to sign the bill as soon as an emergency clause is attached, so it goes into effect immediately after it is signed.. unlike most bills - which don’t take effect until July 1.

Parents Get Married in Daughter’s NICU Room

It was a day full of love in the NICU at Children’s Hospital of Richmond. (Kevin Morley | Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU)

It was a day full of love in the NICU at Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

Tracey Leonard and Adrian Dickens finally said “I do” on Valentine’s Day, making sure their daughter Amanda “Mandy” Dickens was a part of the big celebration.

Tracey and Adrian originally planned to get married on Dec. 17, but the couple, unfortunately, caught COVID-19 a few days prior.

The two then planned to go to the courthouse on Dec. 30, but those plans got foiled when Tracey went into labor on that day, which was four months before little Mandy was expected.

Flowers, balloons, and a small cake were donated to make the ceremony memorable for the special couple. The couple finally said “I do” in the NICU with their daughter by their side and family on FaceTime.

Whenever Mandy is finally ready to go home, her extended family is looking forward to celebrating her arrival and the wedding.

Sunny & Breezy

Today is going to be a pretty chilly day. However, temperatures will get warmer starting tomorrow!

There will be mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-40s.

Final Thought

“Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.”― George Bernard Shaw

