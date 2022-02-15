Man fighting for life following Tuesday afternoon shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating following a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Officers were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 to the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.