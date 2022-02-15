Man fighting for life following Tuesday afternoon shooting
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating following a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
Officers were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 to the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue.
At the scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
