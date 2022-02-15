Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man fighting for life following Tuesday afternoon shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating following a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Officers were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 to the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There's no word on when I-95 North will reopen
I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes
Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response
On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends...
Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin
The crash happened Sunday evening on the 6000 block of Hopkins Road intersecting with Little...
Multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield leaves driver in the hospital with life threatening injuries

Latest News

Love was in the air at a Richmond grocery store after a couple got engaged there last week.
Lidl Love: Couple gets engaged at Richmond grocery store
Virginia State Capitol.
Lawmakers want to increase access to virtual services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Anyone with information should call police.
Police search for 2 people accused of shooting into buildings