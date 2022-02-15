Lidl Love: Couple gets engaged at Richmond grocery store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Love was in the air at a Richmond grocery store after a couple got engaged there last week.

After meeting through a mutual friend, Lauren de Groot and her fiancé Saman had their first date at the West Broad Street Lidl.

Lauren texted Saman and their friend one evening, asking if they wanted to grab dinner.

The friend was busy; however, Saman said he needed to get groceries. Lauren loves to run errands with friends, so the Lidl grocery shopping trip was their first day, and the rest is history.

“I drove us to Lidl, and we had really enjoyable and deep conversations in the car. At the store, we had so much fun shopping together. I think it was just good chemistry from the beginning. The rest is history,” Lauren said in a release.

The happy couple also received a Valentine’s Day gift basket from the store team.

This is amazing! We're thrilled to have been part of your big moment. Our store team put together their fav V-Day items as a congrats. Stop by the store tomorrow to pick it up! 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/xGiD39ZJ3C — Lidl US (@LidlUS) February 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.