Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Lidl Love: Couple gets engaged at Richmond grocery store

Love was in the air at a Richmond grocery store after a couple got engaged there last week.
Love was in the air at a Richmond grocery store after a couple got engaged there last week.(Lauren de Groot via BCW Global Release)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Love was in the air at a Richmond grocery store after a couple got engaged there last week.

After meeting through a mutual friend, Lauren de Groot and her fiancé Saman had their first date at the West Broad Street Lidl.

Lauren texted Saman and their friend one evening, asking if they wanted to grab dinner.

The friend was busy; however, Saman said he needed to get groceries. Lauren loves to run errands with friends, so the Lidl grocery shopping trip was their first day, and the rest is history.

“I drove us to Lidl, and we had really enjoyable and deep conversations in the car. At the store, we had so much fun shopping together. I think it was just good chemistry from the beginning. The rest is history,” Lauren said in a release.

The happy couple also received a Valentine’s Day gift basket from the store team.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There's no word on when I-95 North will reopen
I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes
Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response
On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends...
Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin
The crash happened Sunday evening on the 6000 block of Hopkins Road intersecting with Little...
Multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield leaves driver in the hospital with life threatening injuries

Latest News

It was a day full of love in the NICU at Children’s Hospital of Richmond.
Parents get married in daughter’s NICU room on Valentine’s Day
Theatre curtains
David Sedaris coming to Dominion Energy Center
black history month virtual celebration
Library of Virginia has a virtual Black History Month event this week
st. jude dream home
Groundbreaking for the new St. Jude Dream Home