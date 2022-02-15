Healthcare Pros
Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death announcement of his father Prince Philip, April 11, 2021, in England. Prince Andrew wants a jury to decide a lawsuit against him by his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre, if he can't get the case dismissed altogether. The request from his lawyers Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, was inside a formal response to the lawsuit Giuffre filed against him in August in Manhattan.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A tentative settlement has been reached in a l awsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old in which the prince will make a substantial donation to the charity of his accuser and says he never intended to malign her character, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed.

Attached to the letter by Boies was a statement that read: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims,” the statement read.

