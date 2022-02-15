Investigation underway after Petersburg man suffers from multiple gunshot wounds

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday morning.

Shooting Investigation Underway Petersburg Police are conducting a shooting investigation at this time after being... Posted by Petersburg Bureau of Police on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

In a post on Facebook, police say they responded to the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to determine that the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Nance Drive.

If anyone has information about this shooting, contact Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

