Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Investigation underway after Petersburg man suffers from multiple gunshot wounds

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday morning.

Shooting Investigation Underway Petersburg Police are conducting a shooting investigation at this time after being...

Posted by Petersburg Bureau of Police on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

In a post on Facebook, police say they responded to the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to determine that the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Nance Drive.

If anyone has information about this shooting, contact Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There's no word on when I-95 North will reopen
I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes
Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends...
Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin
The crash happened Sunday evening on the 6000 block of Hopkins Road intersecting with Little...
Multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield leaves driver in the hospital with life threatening injuries
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response

Latest News

The Red Cross is on standby waiting to help
One person injured, three displaced in Richmond house fire
Officers say the man is expected to recover
Henrico man hospitalized after being shot in hip
Gov. Youngkin promises support for damaged Fox Elementary, aging schools
News to Know for Feb. 15: Gov. Youngkin tours Fox Elementary; Mask mandate ban; Sunny, chilly
Monday evening, Governor Glenn Youngkin members of the William Fox Elementary School community...
Gov. Youngkin promises support for damaged Fox Elementary, aging schools