Investigation underway after Petersburg man suffers from multiple gunshot wounds
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday morning.
In a post on Facebook, police say they responded to the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators were able to determine that the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Nance Drive.
If anyone has information about this shooting, contact Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
