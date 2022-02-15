Henrico man hospitalized after being shot in hip

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are working to find out who shot a man on Queensmere Place Monday night.

Around 11:00 p.m. officers found a man unresponsive in an outdoor hallway. They immediately started first aid and were able to revive him, and discovered he had been shot in the hip.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but is expected to recover.

Neighbors told police they thought they heard a vehicle speeding off right after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-501-5000.

