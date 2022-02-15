Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Grant applications will soon open to expand access to childcare in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, grant applications through the Office of Children and Families will open to provide thousands to expand access to childcare and preschool programs in the City of Richmond.

Mayor Levar Stoney announced this during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon. Stoney said the money is part of a spending plan approved by city council members in October for the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funding.

“Today, I’m pleased to share that we will be using $1 million of these funds to expand access to high-quality childcare and preschool throughout the City of Richmond,” Stoney said on Tuesday.

As part of this effort, $500,000 from this money be funneled through the Office of Children and Families to provide grants to eligible providers, including nonprofit or charitable organizations, to help them serve more children.

“Eligible providers are nonprofit or charitable organizations that serve low-income families, whether through subsidy participation or scholarships,” Stoney said. “This is about addition, not subtraction. So that’s whether through tuition assistance to families, staff recruitment or supply purchasing. These are things that will be uplifted by this sort of investment.”

Stoney said all grantees would be approved by the Department of Budget and Strategic Planning to ensure they align with these funds’ federal guidelines.

This grant solicitation will launch Wednesday, but the other half of the $1 million will be rallied through a partnership with Smart Beginnings of Greater Richmond.

Through this partnership, Stoney said they would provide funds for childcare and preschool providers who are not eligible for direct grants from the city.

“Like family day homes, which are often the preference of families with infants and young toddlers,” Stoney said.

Eva Colen from the Office of Children and Families said Smart Beginnings could help identify immediate needs within Richmond.

“They have a specific insight into the providers that are operating like in residential neighborhoods,” she said.

Through this initiative, Stoney hopes to strengthen the city’s early childhood sector while providing childcare centers the funds they need to move past the pandemic.

“This is a sort of I guess you could say safety net that’s necessary, particularly during the pandemic but also as we move forward and emerge from this,” Stoney said.

Grant applications through the Office of Children and Families will go live on the city’s website Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There's no word on when I-95 North will reopen
I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes
Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response
On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends...
Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin
The crash happened Sunday evening on the 6000 block of Hopkins Road intersecting with Little...
Multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield leaves driver in the hospital with life threatening injuries

Latest News

Peter Vlaming's attorney will fight his client's dismissal amidst a transgender controversy at...
Va. Supreme Court hears arguments in former West Point teacher pronoun case
Virtual learning kits and meals were given out to families on Tuesday.
Fox Elementary families prepare for virtual learning on Wednesday
Tuckahoe Little League
Tuckahoe Little League grappling with umpire shortage ahead of spring season
Tuckahoe Little League grappling with umpire shortage ahead of spring season
Tuckahoe Little League grappling with umpire shortage ahead of spring season