Grant applications will soon open to expand access to childcare in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, grant applications through the Office of Children and Families will open to provide thousands to expand access to childcare and preschool programs in the City of Richmond.

Mayor Levar Stoney announced this during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon. Stoney said the money is part of a spending plan approved by city council members in October for the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funding.

“Today, I’m pleased to share that we will be using $1 million of these funds to expand access to high-quality childcare and preschool throughout the City of Richmond,” Stoney said on Tuesday.

As part of this effort, $500,000 from this money be funneled through the Office of Children and Families to provide grants to eligible providers, including nonprofit or charitable organizations, to help them serve more children.

“Eligible providers are nonprofit or charitable organizations that serve low-income families, whether through subsidy participation or scholarships,” Stoney said. “This is about addition, not subtraction. So that’s whether through tuition assistance to families, staff recruitment or supply purchasing. These are things that will be uplifted by this sort of investment.”

Stoney said all grantees would be approved by the Department of Budget and Strategic Planning to ensure they align with these funds’ federal guidelines.

This grant solicitation will launch Wednesday, but the other half of the $1 million will be rallied through a partnership with Smart Beginnings of Greater Richmond.

Through this partnership, Stoney said they would provide funds for childcare and preschool providers who are not eligible for direct grants from the city.

“Like family day homes, which are often the preference of families with infants and young toddlers,” Stoney said.

Eva Colen from the Office of Children and Families said Smart Beginnings could help identify immediate needs within Richmond.

“They have a specific insight into the providers that are operating like in residential neighborhoods,” she said.

Through this initiative, Stoney hopes to strengthen the city’s early childhood sector while providing childcare centers the funds they need to move past the pandemic.

“This is a sort of I guess you could say safety net that’s necessary, particularly during the pandemic but also as we move forward and emerge from this,” Stoney said.

Grant applications through the Office of Children and Families will go live on the city’s website Wednesday.

