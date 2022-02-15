Healthcare Pros
Gov. Youngkin promises support for damaged Fox Elementary, aging schools

Monday evening, Governor Glenn Youngkin fastened a personal Valentine in front of the fence around the perimeter of a charred and empty William Fox Elementary School. The governor’s Valentine joined the hundreds of others made by students, parents and teachers as a show of support for the school.(NBC12)
By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday evening, Governor Glenn Youngkin fastened a personal Valentine in front of the fence around the perimeter of a charred and empty William Fox Elementary School. The governor’s Valentine joined the hundreds of others made by students, parents and teachers as a show of support for the school.

Youngkin was joined by RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras and Mayor Levar Stoney, who both asked the governor for direct support for Fox and other aging schools in the district.

Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response

“We can’t do it by ourselves, and I know this has been on your list of priorities, not just here, but across the Commonwealth,” Stoney told Youngkin. “This school was 110 years old; that’s pretty old, and there’s a number of schools just like this.”

Youngkin says his administration will deliver, but he didn’t offer specifics, only saying that his investments in education would help.

“This is a big challenge, and so it’s going to require us coming together with lots of folks. The resources that the city will have, and I know the General Assembly is going to be reviewing things,” Youngkin said. “We’re working through what I believe is the largest education bill in the history of Virginia that will get passed to my desk, and that will include all kinds of aspects as far as raising teacher pay and funding specific programs.”

Parents say they don’t want Fox going anywhere.

“Fox is really essential to this community, and I think it’s one of our beloved institutions,” a mother said. I know a lot of people are wondering when is it going to be back or what are we going to do with it, but I don’t see anything other than Fox Elementary at 2500 Hanover Avenue.”

Richmond School Board looking at dozen of potential temporary locations for Fox Elementary

Jason Kamras says he also believes Fox elementary should stay where it is, but he says he cannot make the final decision.

“One thing I can say 100 percent is that this will be Fox Elementary; there will be nothing else at this location,” Kamras said. “That would be my direction, but obviously, this is a school board decision, but I would imagine they are supportive as well whether it’s renovated or rebuilt.”

So far, the Richmond Education Association has raised $90,000 as of Monday night in support of the school, but Kamras says more state funding would help get the school rebuilt faster.

“I think all across the Commonwealth, we have very old schools that need to be renovated; that need to be rebuilt - Fox is just a symbol of that,” Kamras said. “Any support from the state in terms of renovation and new school construction for Fox and all of the other facilities across the commonwealth would be greatly appreciated.”

RPS also said that meal pickup would begin on Tuesday at Clark Springs Elementary from 1-5 p.m. The meals will include five days’ worth of breakfast snacks and five lunches.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

