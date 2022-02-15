Gov. Youngkin to participate in community conversation about vaccine rates in Petersburg
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin will participate in a community conversation about vaccine rates in Petersburg.
The meeting will take place at the Petersburg Public Library at 2:00 p.m.
In a press release, the governor’s office says that the governor will meet with influential members of the Petersburg community to discuss ways to encourage participation and increase vaccination rates within Virginia’s most vulnerable populations.
