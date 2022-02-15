Fox Elementary families prepare for virtual learning on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Families of Fox Elementary made their way to Clark Springs Elementary on Tuesday to pick up their online learning kits before students head back to class virtually on Wednesday.

From the Clark Springs gymnasium came the sound of music and excitement as Richmond Public Schools employees showed their support for families impacted by last Friday’s three-alarm fire.

“It’s been overwhelming. I don’t think we’ve even begun to process what has happened to our children,” Pandora Croun, a Fox Elementary parent, said.

Croun was one of the hundreds of parents stopping by Tuesday’s event to pick up their virtual kit.

She hopes going back to class on Wednesday will return a somewhat sign of normalcy for her third-grader.

“The night that it happened, I like woke up in the middle of the night to get a cup of water, and I heard my mom,” Owen Novak, Croun’s son, said. “She was saying, ‘uh, oh’ because she was talking to my grandma, and she said ‘Owen’s school burned down,’ and I was like, ‘what?’”

Over the last few days, RPS’s Office of Exceptional Education has been putting together the pickup event and ensuring students have everything they need ahead of Wednesday.

Kits included school work for each grade level and technology like chrome books and hots spots. Families could speak with technology experts on any issues they may have had while virtual learning last year.

Fox families have also been given information on counseling, and nutrition services were also on-site to provide families five days’ worth of food. The services will continue until students are physically back in the classroom.

“Everybody was so ready to go and pour out their support to the Fox community,” Rossie Volley said. “Almost to the point where it may be overwhelming to the Fox community because we really just wanted to extend our love to them and to let them know that we are here. We’re going to make sure things go as smooth as possible to have some normalcy for them.”

If families were unable to make it out to the event, RPS would be sending its LIT Limo to family’s homes to drop off virtual kits and meals on Wednesday.

It’s these types of services that Croun says give parents hope.

“They [RPS] think as soon as next week they’ll have child care for children, remote learning,” Croun said. “There seems like there is a lot of talks for areas like Saint Gertrude’s or the Science Museum.”

Superintendent Jason Kamras says Clark Springs Elementary could also be an option since the building is unused.

Parents got a glimpse of the inside of the school as they picked up their kits, and some are hoping the school division will go with another route.

“They said the roof has damage and mold and water,” Croun said. “I don’t want my son in an unsafe building.”

Croun says she would rather the school division take its time with the repairs of Clark Springs and use it as a space for next school year.

Kamras says he is aware the roof does leak and that plumbing issues need to be looked at before any student goes back to the building.

The superintendent hopes to share more information on a potential temporary space at next week’s school board meeting.

Check out the layout @RPS_Schools has set up for Fox Elementary families picking up their virtual learning kits from 1pm to 5pm today. pic.twitter.com/z8DX0V1yjN — John Hood NBC12 (@JohnHoodTV) February 15, 2022

