Foul play suspected in disappearance of Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police said foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Richmond man.

Johnnie Brunner, 45, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 9.

Brunner was last seen getting into a vehicle that was possibly blue, four-door Chevy Impala along the Midlothian Turnpike.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark jeans and a dark skull cap. He also had the tattoo “Boss Hogg” on his right shoulder.

Detectives believe foul play may be involved in his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

