Chesterfield County set to host virtual meeting about Otterdale Road Drainage Improvement Project

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will host a virtual meeting this week to discuss The Otterdale Road Drainage Improvement Project.

The project is located at three locations along Route 667 (Otterdale Road) at the crossings of Horsepen Creek, Blackman Creek, and Otterdale Branch between Woolridge Road and Genito Road.

The “Pardon Our Dust” meeting will be held Feb. 17 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., and construction is set to begin in March of 2022.

To join the meeting, click here.

