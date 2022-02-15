Healthcare Pros
6 adults, 3 children displaced following Chesterfield apartment fire

By Hannah Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Six adults and three children are now without a home following a Chesterfield apartment fire.

The kitchen fire broke out shortly before 3 p.m. along Planet Road.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front door.

The fire was able to be controlled quickly.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

