‘We saw unprecedented frustration’; General Assembly advances unemployment insurance reforms

Lawmakers are advancing reforms they hope will address breakdowns that left thousands waiting months for essential aid.
Lawmakers are advancing reforms they hope will address breakdowns that left thousands waiting months for essential aid.(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Ned Oliver
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic swamped Virginia’s unemployment insurance program, lawmakers are advancing reforms they hope will address breakdowns that left thousands waiting months for essential aid.

“We saw unprecedented frustration and failure,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, as he presented the legislation late last month. “I know this is something no one wants to repeat.”

The bills, which have now passed both the House and Senate, act on recommendations made last year by legislative auditors, who issued a scathing report that faulted management failures and poor oversight by former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

Among other things, auditors found management and administration officials took no serious steps to increase staffing until more than a year into the pandemic. And the report says Northam’s administration blocked some early steps explored by the agency.

To avoid a repeat, lawmakers now plan to create a board to keep closer tabs on how the agency is handling unemployment claims and tack backlogs. Current General Assembly oversight has focused almost entirely on issues affecting businesses, namely the health of the trust fund used to pay benefits and the payroll taxes necessary to fund it.

The legislation also directs the commission to develop a resiliency plan detailing how to quickly increase staffing the next time claims surge.

And it requires officials to further reduce reliance on paper records and correspondence by requiring employers to provide information about claims electronically. A common complaint among employers has been that they’ve received letters asking them to verify claims after the deadline to reply.

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

