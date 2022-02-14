Healthcare Pros
Senator pushes to speed up Richmond combined sewer fix

The James River in Richmond after a storm.
The James River in Richmond after a storm.(SARAH VOGELSONG | Virginia Mercury)
By SARAH VOGELSONG | Virginia Mercury
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A Republican senator’s push to bump up the deadline for Richmond to finish separating its stormwater and sewer systems by five years worries some city officials and Democrats in the General Assembly, who say city dwellers could be burdened with excessively high bills.

“The big concern is the city cannot afford to do this on its own. And so far the money given by the state hasn’t been enough,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. “Everybody keeps saying that there could be federal funding and additional state funding. But if that doesn’t come, then the only way the city can pay for this is through increasing the sewer rates.”

City officials say that without outside assistance, rates could triple, and that engineering constraints make it virtually impossible to speed up work beyond the current 2035 completion date, a timeline they point out was heavily negotiated during the General Assembly session two years ago.

But Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, said the present situation — which led to almost 2 billion gallons of combined stormwater and sewage flowing into the James River last year — is untenable and has created the worst environmental crisis Virginia is currently facing.

“This is one of the most significant sources of pollution that we have, and we’ve got to do everything in our power to stop it,” said Stuart. “We’re not a third-world country. It’s 2022. We should not be doing this anymore.”

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

