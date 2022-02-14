Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond gas prices increase by 9.2 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

Gas prices in Richmond increased by 9.2 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.36...
Gas prices in Richmond increased by 9.2 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.36 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond increased by 9.2 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.36 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 23.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.09 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon, which is a 40-cent difference, Gas Buddy says.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
Snow totals look low for Central VA with locally higher amounts north and west of RIC
First Alert Weather Day for light snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday
Fire crews were called back around 8 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the building.
Fire crews return to Richmond elementary school to battle hot spots following 3-alarm fire
I-81 (file)
3 killed in van-tractor-trailer crash in Virginia interstate
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
William Fox Elementary students to go virtual after overnight fire rips through school

Latest News

The cameras would only be used in active highway zones and school crossing zones.
Richmond City leaders continue discussions to green-light speed enforcements in certain areas
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
News to Know for Feb. 14: Fox Elementary Updates; Chesterfield shooting; Watch for slick spots
Super Bowl Sunday at HomeTeam Grill in The Fan.
Sports bars in Richmond celebrate Super Bowl Sunday
The two country stars will be playing two shows at the Beacon Theater in Hopewell
Country artists Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee coming to Hopewell