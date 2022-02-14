Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond City leaders continue discussions to green-light speed enforcements in certain areas

The cameras would only be used in active highway zones and school crossing zones.
The cameras would only be used in active highway zones and school crossing zones.(WALB)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Richmond’s City Council is set to continue discussions about adding speed cameras in certain parts of the city.

The cameras would only be used in active highway zones and school crossing zones. They would be triggered if you are going 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Richmond takes steps to green-light speed enforcement cameras in certain areas

Police say they would like to purchase four cameras to start, and have them up and running by September.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
Snow totals look low for Central VA with locally higher amounts north and west of RIC
First Alert Weather Day for light snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday
Fire crews were called back around 8 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the building.
Fire crews return to Richmond elementary school to battle hot spots following 3-alarm fire
I-81 (file)
3 killed in van-tractor-trailer crash in Virginia interstate
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
William Fox Elementary students to go virtual after overnight fire rips through school

Latest News

Gas prices in Richmond increased by 9.2 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.36...
Richmond gas prices increase by 9.2 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
News to Know for Feb. 14: Fox Elementary Updates; Chesterfield shooting; Watch for slick spots
Super Bowl Sunday at HomeTeam Grill in The Fan.
Sports bars in Richmond celebrate Super Bowl Sunday
The two country stars will be playing two shows at the Beacon Theater in Hopewell
Country artists Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee coming to Hopewell