Richmond City leaders continue discussions to green-light speed enforcements in certain areas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Richmond’s City Council is set to continue discussions about adding speed cameras in certain parts of the city.

The cameras would only be used in active highway zones and school crossing zones. They would be triggered if you are going 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Police say they would like to purchase four cameras to start, and have them up and running by September.

