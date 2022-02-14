Healthcare Pros
Police continue suspect in connection to CVS robberies last month

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police need your help solving two burglaries that occurred at CVS locations in January.

Investigators say in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, 2022, two CVS stores in Chesterfield County were burglarized.

The first occurred at the CVS located at 10100 Robious Road at around 12:25 a.m. While the second was at the CVS in Westchester Commons at about 1:50 a.m.

The suspect used forced entry to get into both stores, and once inside attempted to break into the ATMs at both locations.

To photos of the suspect, click here.

If you have any information on these burglaries, contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

