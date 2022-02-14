Healthcare Pros
Over 70% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 15 million vaccines administered

As of Feb. 14, at least 6,842,292 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 79.6% of the population.(WLOX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The percentage of Virginians who are fully vaccinated has risen, and more than 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Feb. 14, at least 6,842,292 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 79.6% of the population. The department of health also reports 6,093,869 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 70.9% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 90.4%, with 80.8% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VDH is also tracking how many people have received their booster vaccine. So far, 2,754,159 Virginians have received their third dose.

As of Feb. 14, 289,648 children ages, 5-11 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

As of Feb. 14, 15,161,433 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 10,749.

In total, 17,695,285 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

