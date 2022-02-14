News to Know for Feb. 14: Fox Elementary Updates; Chesterfield shooting; Watch for slick spots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Valentine’s Day! Before you get ready to celebrate this day of love, take a look at our top headlines!

Fox Elementary Updates

William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday. (Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras)

In Richmond, fire crews were back at Fox Elementary school yesterday.

There were reports of smoke coming from the center of the building that was decimated by a three-alarm fire late Friday night.

Debris behind a file cabinet on the third floor was smoldering around 8:00 a.m. and crews were able to put it out before 10:00 a.m.

The fire department says hotspots in the school could continue for days after a fire of that magnitude.

What About Classes?

For the short term - classes are canceled today and tomorrow. Students will move to a virtual format starting Wednesday.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says they’re looking at all other options for a temporary school, but no official decision has been made yet.

Fox’s principal Daniela Jacobs spoke about the fire.

“Its not about a building, the Fox spirit lives within each and every one of us in this community. We will manage this together.”

How Can You Help?

Students, teachers, and community members who live near Fox Elementary are still grieving the loss of the school.

Messages of love and memories continued to be written in chalk across the street from William Fox Elementary School on Sunday as many families visited the school for the first time since it caught fire.’

“It’s hard to see the building with so much damage you know and the kids are pointing out their classrooms and where they spend most of their time in the auditorium,” Suzy Shirley a parent of Fox Elementary, said. “So we’re just kind of walking around the building and taking it all in.”

Shirley says her student’s classroom was on the first floor of the building and they’re hoping everything is still intact including their classroom stuffed animals.

Over the weekend Scoop, an ice-cream shop in the Fan donated 100% of its sales on Saturday to Fox Elementary.

Cutie Kids Consignment, located in Regency Square Mall is offering teachers up to 10 free books from its selection to help teachers rebuild their classroom libraries.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent, Jason Kamras, says if you would like to donate to Fox Elementary you can do so through the Education Foundation and select “Fox Elementary Fire Response” in the designation menu.

Man Shot in Chesterfield

A police car. (Source: Associated Press)

Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car at an apartment complex.

Yesterday morning, officers responded to Chinaberry Drive, right off Boulders Parkway around 6:00 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

That’s where they found the man with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Congrats LA Rams!

Continuing a long-running Super Bowl tradition, Matthew Stafford appeared in Disney’s iconic ‘I’m Going to Disneyland!’ commercial Sunday, airing nationwide after the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory in Los Angeles. Following his dazzling Super Bowl performance, Stafford plans to celebrate the championship with a fun-filled day at Disneyland Resort on Monday. (Los Angeles Rams) (PRNewswire)

Super Bowl 56 is in the history books as the Los Angeles Rams claim the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a 1-yard reception from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the rams a 23 to 20 lead.

It ended up earning them their second Vince Lombardi trophy.

Watch For Slick Spots!

Several school districts have announced they will open 1-2 hours late due to slick spots on the roads, so be careful when heading out this morning.

Today will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Final Thought

“Love is when you meet someone who tells you something new about yourself.” — Andre Breton

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.