Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

New personalized tool to help you figure out how long to quarantine

New VDH tool (FILE)
New VDH tool (FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have recently been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19, it can be confusing to know how long you should quarantine for but there’s a new tool that can figure it out.

“You can plug in the date that you tested positive or your symptoms began and see when your isolation is supposed to end and when you need to keep wearing a mask,” Virginia Department of Health Epidemiologist Program Manager Elena Diskin said.

Before trusting Google to determine how long to stay quarantined, go to the VDH’s online calculator.

“Additionally, for quarantine if you’re vaccinated, there’s different guidance than if you’re not and so you can plug in those dates and really get a personalized answer of the steps that you need to take,” Diskin said.

The calculator also has informational tools for when you have been exposed to COVID-19.

“There’s similarly step by step about how to get tested, how to monitor your symptoms, and how to use the calculator to understand your dates,” Diskin said. “We really encourage people to explore this page.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
Fire crews were called back around 8 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the building.
Fire crews return to Richmond elementary school to battle hot spots following 3-alarm fire
Snow totals look low for Central VA with locally higher amounts north and west of RIC
First Alert Weather Day for light snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday
There's no word on when I-95 North will reopen
I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes
The crash happened Sunday evening on the 6000 block of Hopkins Road intersecting with Little...
Multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield leaves driver in the hospital with life threatening injuries

Latest News

Finding a temporary location for classes could take weeks.
Richmond School Board looking at dozen of potential temporary locations for Fox Elementary
No injuries were reported.
Cat killed in Hanover house fire
The community is rallying support for teachers, students and staff at Fox Elementary School...
‘It’s just been unbelievable’: Community raises money, collects school supplies for Fox Elementary fire recovery
Henrico Chief of Police Eric English reflects on being the first person of color to hold the...
Black History Month: Henrico’s Chief of Police the first person of color to hold the position
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information