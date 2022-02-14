Healthcare Pros
Multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield leaves driver in the hospital with life threatening injuries

The crash happened Sunday evening on the 6000 block of Hopkins Road intersecting with Little Creek Lane.(NBC12)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A three vehicle crash in Chesterfield County leaves one person hospitalized.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Hopkins Road near the intersection of Little Creek Lane at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers say the driver of a 2005 Cadillac CTS was driving northbound on Hopkins when they crossed the center median into the southbound lanes and hit a 2013 Nissan Maxima. The Cadillac spun out and stayed in the southbound lanes where a 2015 Dodge Ram truck hit the vehicle.

The Cadillac driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

