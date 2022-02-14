Multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield leaves driver in the hospital with life threatening injuries

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A three vehicle crash in Chesterfield County leaves one person hospitalized.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Hopkins Road near the intersection of Little Creek Lane at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers say the driver of a 2005 Cadillac CTS was driving northbound on Hopkins when they crossed the center median into the southbound lanes and hit a 2013 Nissan Maxima. The Cadillac spun out and stayed in the southbound lanes where a 2015 Dodge Ram truck hit the vehicle.

The Cadillac driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

