Monday Forecast: COLD start to the week with a big warmup coming soon

Watch for icy spots this morning
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a cold start to the work week with another warming trend in the middle of the week. Heavy rain is likely Thursday night

Monday: Be alert for morning icy spots. Partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm with an increase in clouds during the afternoon. Showers arriving in the evening. Heavy rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 30%, Close to 100% overnight)

Friday: Morning rain showers then turning partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

